You can help end the year on a jolly note by bringing attention to the best Christmas light displays in the Penticton area.
Organized by the Penticton Rotary Club, the Festival of Lights is pretty simple. Just go to www.supportpentictonrotary.com before Dec. 11, fill out a short nomination form and attach a photo.
Nominees will be shown on the website and the public will pick a winner through online voting until Dec. 18. The winner – or possibly winners, according to Rotary – will receive a festive basket from Total Restoration.
“Penticton Rotary Club wants you to share the beauty of Yuletide lighting displays in your Penticton neighbourhoods,” the group said in a press release.
“So many households and balconies are lit up and while we may not be able to visit them all, you can help the rest of Penticton see and enjoy them, too.”
The contest is open to residential and business displays, and extends to the communities of Naramata, Kaleden and Okanagan Falls.