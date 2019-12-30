By JOE FRIES
Penticton Herald
We’re idling past the front of Walmart when Mike Forster spots them: a man slumped against the side of the building and a woman hunched over talking to him.
“Dude doesn’t look very good,” says Forster as he pulls up to the couple and rolls down the passenger-side window.
“Do you guys need anything? Any hot chocolate or soup? Are you OK?” he shouts.
“Hot chocolate would be nice,” comes the surprisingly chipper response from the man holding up the wall.
“Just like that,” Mike says to me as we get out to greet our first clients of the night.
Forster is the founder of Keep the Cold Off Penticton Foundation.
Calling the operation a foundation gives the impression it’s a big, well-funded machine, when it’s actually more akin to a labour of love.
Forster runs it with his partner, Kristyn Trickey.
Together, they solicit the community for donations of clothing, food and personal care items. Then, twice a week, all year long, they hop into Forster’s well-loved Ford Explorer – which has 383,000 kilometres on the odometer and a mismatched trunk door – and distribute the goods.
Outings typically last a couple hours, during which they drive up and down alleys, roll past churches and social housing projects, and cruise by grocery stores and fast-food restaurants. They’re looking for the kinds of people in the kinds of places that most of us prefer to avoid.
Which brings us back to Walmart this past Saturday night when Forster invited a Herald reporter for a ride-along.
Under the eye of a nervous-looking security guard, we start talking to the couple.
The man’s upper body stays bent to one side at about a 45-degree angle throughout our conversation as he gulps down a hot chocolate followed by a cup of instant noodles. He says he plans to spend the night on a friend’s couch.
His companion says she’s couch-surfing, too, while trying to get back home to Chilliwack. She put an ad on Craigslist to see if she could find a ride that way, but says it resulted in just a few offers, all of which involved her performing oral sex on the driver.
“The audacity!” she says.
The conversation, which she carries – in many different directions – lasts for another 15 minutes, before we jump back into the Explorer and head downtown.
We have a brief interaction with a woman in an alley on the 500 block of Main Street. She looks terrified as we pull up, then relaxes visibly once Forster offers her hot chocolate.
She says little, but asks if we know what time the emergency shelter closes.
We see her again about 15 minutes later when we park outside St. Saviour’s Church, just down the block from the new Burdock House supportive housing project on Winnipeg Street.
From that spot, we service perhaps eight more people – it’s hard to count, because it’s dark and they come and go in rushes – including some residents of Burdock House.
Clients “might not all be homeless. They might be housed temporarily in a shelter, they might be in supportive housing…. We see people who are sleeping in their car or people who are low-income,” explains Trickey, who has a huge, warm smile.
“Even if they do have a roof over their head, they don’t necessarily have the things that they need.”
After stopping at a Tim Hortons to refresh his hot-water supply, Forster, who has a quiet intensity about him, takes us to Compass House to cap off the night. There we’re swarmed by about 20 people who are either permanent residents of the supportive housing complex or temporary guests of the emergency shelter.
One of the men tells us he’s a former U.S. Marine from California, so he’s not prepared for winter weather. He tells us he was shot in the head in Afghanistan and now has a metal plate in his head. He knocks on his head to prove it.
The men are unfailingly polite while waiting for their hot chocolates, cups of soup, juice boxes, cookies, granola bars, underwear, socks and toiletries. Some of them marvel over the brand-new, brand-name coats they just received.
“We’re giving Columbia jackets and some serious brands that people have paid a lot of money for…. That’s when people look at some of these (clients) on the street and go, ‘They’ve got some nice clothes to be homeless,’” says Forster. “Well, that’s because of the support and donations people have been giving to us.”
As for those who turn up their noses at programs like Keep the Cold Off Penticton because many of its clients are drug users, Forster has another good comeback: “How would you feel if it was your kid out here? Would you want us out here helping them?”
Forster started Keep the Cold Off Penticton in 2015 when he was in nursing school
“The services weren’t like they are now, so I saw a need to help people with cold-weather items and snacks and socks and that’s how it all kind of started and blew up,” he explains.
The project went dormant for a few years, however, while Forster worked at a detox facility in Castlegar. That’s where he met Trickey, a mental-health worker. The two of them returned to Penticton earlier this year and returned their attention to project, which requires about 40 hours a week to administer.
Forster hopes to obtain charitable status in 2020, which would allow the foundation to write tax receipts to donors and apply for grant money. He’d like to eventually buy a bigger vehicle and perhaps hire a part-time co-ordinator.
Neither he nor Trickey is particularly religious – they describe themselves as “spiritual” – and say they run Keep the Cold Off Penticton just because it’s the right thing to do.
Ultimately, they hope their clients will see from the items they receive that people do indeed care about them and that their lives have value.
“Then maybe they want something for themselves and they want to change, and that’s maybe when they start thinking they don’t want this life anymore and they might get help and get detoxed and go to treatment,” says Forster.
“It’s those little tiny victories like that that build people up. And that’s the way we’ve got to look at it: We might not win the battle, but we win little fights here and there.”
If you’d like to help in the fight, there are many ways to do so. You can follow the group on Facebook to stay abreast of its activities and needs. You can donate money through the GoFundMe website. You can email funds to keepthecoldoffpenticton@gmail.com. And you can drop off donations of warm clothing, hand warmers, cups of noodles, granola bars, sports drinks and water at two locations during normal business hours: Desmios Escape Rooms, 102-130 Nanaimo Ave. W, or the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 40, 257 Brunswick St.
