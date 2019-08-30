Apex community members have banded together in a move to help improve the local scene.
Caroline Lachapelle, interim president of the newly formed Apex Community Association, said the purpose of the group is to give the community a voice in what it would like to see brought to the area.
“For instance, if we wanted to build a community centre and fire hall, the community has to approve it,” she said. “There’s more and more families moving here with younger children.
“It’s growing all the time. People are starting to look at Apex for year-round, rural backcountry living.”
Lachapelle recently moved to the Apex area with her husband. She said they both have a knack for volunteering, and were inspired to step up and help get the ball rolling on positive change.
The new committee could also serve as a “mothership” for smaller sub-committees dedicated to specific tasks, according to Subrina Monteith, who serves the area as Area I director on the board of the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen.
“Looking at Apex, realizing that the fire brigade is absolutely up and coming and growing, they need something of that similar model to fit all of their community growth opportunities under one organization,” she said, adding she had pitched the idea to the brigade, during a meeting which drew about 20 people.
Lachapelle said there are plans in the works for the fire brigade to get on board under the association and obtain charitable status of its own.
“It was really well-received, people were jumping up wanting to be on the committee. The passion was there,” said Monteith.
She hopes the community will push forward and form sub-committees, whether it be for mountain biking, paintball or a multipurpose building for the fire hall and a community meeting centre.
“Apex is a vibrant community. I see the community spirit in Apex has grown 10-fold. They want to get together, they want to visit,” said Monteith.
“I look at Sun Peaks, at Big White and they all have year-round economy. Apex is coming that way, too.”
