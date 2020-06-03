Rocks will roll for an extra month at 3200 Evergreen Dr.
City council on Tuesday unanimously approved a one-month extension to a temporary-use permit to allow a rock crusher to run at the site through July 15.
The operation is producing gravel that will be used as fill on the first 40 lots in The Bluffs at Skaha.
Council granted a three-month permit March 3 that was good until June 15, but was told Tuesday the developer had run into delays as a result of COVID-19.
The crusher, which the developer claims eliminates the need for 1,800 truck trips to process rock off site, will remain subject to limited hours of operation from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday to Friday.
Council received a single letter from a neighbour complaining about dust and noise from the site.