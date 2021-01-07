The race for the top baby name in British Columbia in 2020 has come to a close, and Olivia once again has taken the lead for the most popular name for babies born this year.
For eight of the past nine years, Oliva has been among the favourite names for babies born in B.C..
From Jan. 1 to Dec. 17, 2020, 39,322 babies were born in B.C.
In 2019, 43,703 babies were born in B.C.
Top baby names
OF THE YEAR:
Boys
1. Oliver 233
2. Liam 217
3. Lucas 216
4. Ethan 207
5. Noah 200
6. William 191
7. Benjamin 181
8. Theodore 171
9. Leo 163
10. Logan 156
11. Henry 149
12. Owen 147
13. Jack 145
14. Jacob 137
15. James 123
16. Jackson 120
17. Hudson 116
18. Levi 112
19. Alexander 111
20. Daniel 108
Girls
1. Olivia 263
2. Charlotte 176
3. Emma 167
4. Ava 153
5. Sophia 149
6. Amelia 141
7. Chloe 137
8. Mia 136
9. Isla 128
10. Evelyn 122
10. Ella 122
12. Emily 115
12. Hannah 115
14. Avery 103
15. Lily 102
16. Mila 100
17. Abigail 97
18. Isabella 95
19. Elizabeth 91
20. Aria 88
— Government of B.C.