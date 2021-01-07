The race for the top baby name in British Columbia in 2020 has come to a close, and Olivia once again has taken the lead for the most popular name for babies born this year.

For eight of the past nine years, Oliva has been among the favourite names for babies born in B.C..

From Jan. 1 to Dec. 17, 2020, 39,322 babies were born in B.C.

In 2019, 43,703 babies were born in B.C.

Top baby names

OF THE YEAR:

Boys

1. Oliver 233

2. Liam 217

3. Lucas 216

4. Ethan 207

5. Noah 200

6. William 191

7. Benjamin 181

8. Theodore 171

9. Leo 163

10. Logan 156

11. Henry 149

12. Owen 147

13. Jack 145

14. Jacob 137

15. James 123

16. Jackson 120

17. Hudson 116

18. Levi 112

19. Alexander 111

20. Daniel 108

Girls

1. Olivia 263

2. Charlotte 176

3. Emma 167

4. Ava 153

5. Sophia 149

6. Amelia 141

7. Chloe 137

8. Mia 136

9. Isla 128

10. Evelyn 122

10. Ella 122

12. Emily 115

12. Hannah 115

14. Avery 103

15. Lily 102

16. Mila 100

17. Abigail 97

18. Isabella 95

19. Elizabeth 91

20. Aria 88

— Government of B.C.

