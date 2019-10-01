A climber considered Canada’s premier alpinist and internationally recognized as one of the best ever will be the guest speaker at the Best of the Fest Tour — the best films from the Vancouver International Mountain Film Festival at 7 p.m. on Oct. 19 at Kelowna Community Theatre.
Tickets are available from most outdoor stores in Kelowna. It’s always a sell-out although there could be a few tickets at the door.
Barry “Bubba” Blanchard is considered one of Canada’s foremost alpine climbers, and internationally recognized as a climbing legend and force.
Blanchard will explain why he has dedicated his entire adult life to finding the perfect new route up the perfect mountain. He will show images from his climbing adventures in the Canadian Rockies, European Alps, Pakistani Karakorum and Greater Himalaya, including Everest and K2.
“What a speaker we have this year! Not often do we get people of this caliber coming to Kelowna to connect with the general public.
Barry will illustrate the ways that mountains engage and inspire us, and how climbing soothes the soul. Barry will also touch on his involvement in making the Hollywood movies K2, Cliffhanger and Vertical Limit,” said festival organizer Jonathan Dean Urness.
With “heart-pounding descriptions of avalanches and treacherous ascents,” Blanchard will chronicle his transformation from a poor native American/white kid from the ‘wrong side of the tracks’ to one of the most respected alpinists in the world, said Urness.
“At 13, he learned to rappel when he joined the 1292 Lord Strathcone’s Horse Army Cadets. Soon kicked out for insubordination, he was already hooked on climbing and saw alpinism as a way to make his single mother proud and end his family’s cycle of poverty.”
Blanchard will describe his early climbs - attempted with nothing to guide him but written trail descriptions and the stupidity of youth. “He slowly acquiresd the skills, equipment and partners necessary to tackle more and more difficult climbs, farther and farther afield: throughout the Canadian Rockies, into Alaska and the French Alps and on to Everest, Peru and the challenging mountains in Pakistan,” said Urness.
“From each, he learned lessons that only nature and extreme endeavor can teach. Barry will bring his story of the culture of climbing in the days of punk rock, spurred on by the rhythm of adrenaline and the arrogance of youth. It is also a portrait of the power of the mountains to lift us — physically, emotionally, intellectually.”
The Kelowna VIMFF team has recently been looking at the long term, trying to book high-quality adventurers to speak at this event - now in its 19th consecutive year in Kelowna. Urness is thrilled with the opportunity and the willingness for Blanchard to take part in the annual Kelowna presentation.
“It is nothing short of an honour and privilege to have individuals and talent of this calibre come to Kelowna. Not often do we get world-class athletes coming to speak, and even more rare when the elite of the elite are able to come as elite athletes schedules are full and packed years in advance.”
Showcased, alongside Blanchard, will be critically acclaimed mountain culture and adventure films from around the world as well as musical guest Jenny Banai. Local shops and merchants will also display the latest outdoor gear.
