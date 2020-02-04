Penticton’s South Okanagan Events Centre could be hosting the King(s) of Rock and Roll next year.
Dave Martin, the president of the Penticton Elvis Festival Society, told city councillors Tuesday the festival’s 20th anniversary is just around the corner and the hope is to make it “bigger and better.”
“The festival seems to grow more popular every year, even though Elvis has been dead for 45 years,” he said, adding the event sold out at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre last year and it’s predicted to do the same this year.
Travel Penticton stats, said Martin, estimate the festival generates $3 million in revenue for the city.
But hosting the festival inside the SOEC, said Martin, is very expensive, and the society is looking for an in-kind donation of $15,000 from the city for help.
“The dates are on hold at the SOEC,” he explained. “But we need to secure it. We hope the city can help us with the rental cost.”
He added the society “will be patient,” as councillors discuss the possibility of assisting with rental costs through a grant down the road.
While he couldn’t give names, Martin said planning for 2021 is well underway, with the world’s best Elvis Tribute Artist already booked.
The 2020 Elvis Festival kicks off June 25th with a pre-party event and runs until June 28th.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.