Penticton’s Soupateria has closed its doors indefinitely as it looks for ways to better protect its volunteers and patrons during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s a very difficult time, and this decision wasn’t made lightly,” said Tracy Comber, president of the Penticton Community Soupateria Society. “We didn’t feel that we were able to keep our volunteers safe, because we have so many of them, and things are always changing.”
“I’m still working with everyone I can to figure out a way to open it as soon as possible,” she continued. “Working with people from Interior Health and working with the city and working with other board members to get it back up and running.”
The soupateria moved to bagged lunches and take out approximately three weeks ago as more and more information was coming out about the COVID-19 pandemic.