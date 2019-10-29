Witnesses are being sought in connection with a hit-and-run Monday in downtown Penticton.
Police say a cyclist was struck by a pickup truck around 3:45 p.m. in the alleyway off Winnipeg Street that runs parallel to Wade Avenue West. The truck driver fled before police and paramedics arrived.
“Our officers are reaching out for witnesses, and also to the driver of the truck to come forward, as they review statements and video surveillance in the area,” Penticton RCMP spokesman Const. James Grandy said in a press release.
The truck is described as a mid- to late-1990s model, burgundy and beige in colour, with a 4x4 decal on the back and a rear tinted window.
Anyone with information is asked to call Const. Brad Caruso at the Penticton RCMP detachment at 250-492-4300 and quote file No. 2019-19071, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.
