Few businesses have been as acutely impacted by the pandemic as those that put bums in seats, but the general manager of the South Okanagan Events Centre complex promised city council Tuesday he won’t let the virus win.
“You trusted me to turn this business around once before,” said Dean Clarke, who’s employed by Spectra Venue Management, which contracts its services to the city.
“I’m not going to let COVID take what we (built) away from us.”
Clarke, who was hired in 2010 after the complex got off to a ho-hum start in its first two years, appeared before council on what was the first of three days of scheduled 2021 budget deliberations.
He projected the complex – which also includes the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre, OHS Training Centre and Memorial Arena – will take a $1.5-million hit to revenue this year due to event cancellations and related losses.
For 2021, Clarke is banking on a relaxation of health restrictions in the later quarters to get people back in the buildings.
The proposed 2021 budget that received council’s blessing Tuesday calls for a net subsidy of $2 million to the complex, up from $1.4 million budgeted and $2 million now forecast for 2020.
The only building in the complex that’s slated to turn a profit is the OHS Training Centre, which is expected to earn $100,000 in 2021, up from $25,000 this year.
Clarke said he’s already cut staff and reduced expenses where possible, but other costs, like wages, insurance and maintenance, just keep rising.
Besides promising to reverse the complex’s fortunes, Clarke hinted at some good news to come specifically for the convention centre.
“We will have our region talking about the PTCC like they do the SOEC. I promise you that,” said Clarke.
Council didn’t ask any questions of Clarke, but the mayor did express support for Clarke’s plans.
“We have all the confidence in the world in you,” said John Vassilaki.
Council also heard from Travel Penticton executive director Thom Tischik, who has placed renewed emphasis on domestic tourists.
“Our goal here is to continue to market safe travel, and to target our markets in Vancouver-Lower Mainland, the Highway 97 corridor, and then select Alberta locations if it’s prudent to do so,” explained Tischik, who also noted he has cut two of five permanent positions in his office to save money.
Council accepted without comment his proposed 2021 budget, which includes expenses of $1.1 million – down from $1.6 million budgeted in 2020 – and a $156,000 deficit that would be covered by Travel Penticton’s own reserves if required.
Travel Penticton’s primary source of funding remains the hotel tax, which is conservatively expected to total $575,000 this year – about $100,000 less than budgeted – and $375,000 in 2021.
The agency’s second-largest funding source is an annual $300,000 contribution from the City of Penticton.
In other business, council approved in principal and with little discussion the proposed 2021 development services budget, which includes a $10,000 Family Reunification Fund that would in part help people leave Penticton when they couldn’t otherwise afford to do so.
The fund is one of the smaller additions to the proposed 2021 budget, which contains a 2.25% tax increase that would cost the owner of an average $464,000 home an extra $25 per year. Combined with planned utility rate hikes, the average homeowner could expect to pay an extra $164 to the city in 2021.
The owner of an average business property worth $1.2 million would pay an extra $420 in tax next year, or $1,463 when combined with utility increases.