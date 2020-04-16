You can send kids to school virtually, but they still need real food.
And with classes suspended indefinitely, breakfast programs that fed hundreds of kids in Penticton and surrounding communities have also been put on hiatus.
Now officials from School District 67 are asking for help putting together food hampers for the families most in need.
“Schools reached out to every student’s family after the return from spring break…. Those phone calls revealed that there is an increase in the number of students who are now struggling with food insecurity due to these uncertain economic times,” assistant superintendent Todd Manuel said in a press release.
“School District 67 would like to continue to support our students and their families who have identified this need by providing simple weekly food hampers filled with a few basic non-perishable food items along with some baked goods made in school kitchens by our staff.”
The program, which served approximately 60,000 breakfasts last year, is entirely funded by public donations.
Anyone wishing to make a financial contribution can do so by writing a cheque payable to School District 67 and putting it in the mail slot at the board office at 425 Jermyn Ave.
Individuals wishing to donate via email transfer must also email their contact information, including their mailing address for their donation receipt, to accountsreceivable@summer.com and their password to their security question for the school district to accept the funds. Each donor should have their own security question and password.
Non-perishable food items for hampers can also be dropped off at Penticton Secondary School. A collection bin is located at the front entrance of the school and will be available 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday to Friday. While collection is occurring in Penticton, the support is being provided district-wide.