Gary Gierlich knows all about heart emergencies – now he’s helping organize a fun pickleball tournament in support of the cardiology department at Penticton Regional Hospital.
The inaugural Cardiac Awareness Penticton Pickleball Tournament, involving PRH staff members and emergency responders, will be held Saturday, July 27, at the Penticton Seniors Drop-In Centre on South Main Street.
Proceeds will be shared between PRH and the Penticton Pickleball Club. The club is looking to acquire its own heart defibrillator and add another four outdoor courts at the seniors’ centre.
Gierlich was playing pickleball at the Penticton Community Centre gymnasium on April 16, 2015, when he suddenly collapsed from a cardiac arrest at age 59.
“I remember getting real dizzy and then down I went,” he recalled.
There was no detectable pulse. Fellow players quickly called over two lifeguards from the nearby Community Centre pool who used a defibrillator to get his heart beating again. It’s estimated he was out for up to three minutes. The lifeguards later received city awards for their quick professional action.
When Gierlich regained consciousness, he was lying on a stretcher looking up at the face of a BC Ambulance paramedic.
“Her first words to me were: ‘You’re really lucky. This (sort of revival) doesn’t happen often.’”
Gierlich spent the next two weeks in hospital – one week at PRH and another in Kelowna, where surgeons performed a quadruple bypass.
“The health-care system was amazing. The staff were unbelievably caring and professional,” he said.
The results were dramatic. Within 10 weeks, he was back on the court playing pickleball again.
Gierlich, who is organizing the tournament with Patrick Meyer and other volunteers, sees the event as a way to introduce the game to others while extending kudos to PRH staff and other emergency responders. It also aims to increase public awareness of the cardio and other health benefits of pickleball – among the fastest growing sports in North America.
The maximum eight teams from cardiac-related departments (with five players per team) have already signed up. The afternoon will feature a mini-tournament of up to 16 more experienced players, all having been under some type of cardiac care.
Organizers have had a terrific response from a number of local business sponsors. Individual tax deductible donations are also welcome – spectators too. For more information, email gcgierlich@gmail.com.
