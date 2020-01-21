The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:
Monday
7:07 a.m. Marina Way, Penticton. Alarm.
7:42 a.m. Green Avenue, Penticton. Burning complaint.
3:38 p.m. Sumac Ridge Drive, Summerland. Assist other agency.
3:45 p.m. Valleyview Road, Penticton, Alarm.
4:21 p.m. Wilson Street, Penticton. Public service.
4:32 p.m. Atkinson Street, Penticton. First medical response.
4:42 p.m. 9th Avenue, Okanagan Falls. First medical response.
4:49 p.m. Creekside Road, Penticton. First medical response.
4:59 p.m. Westminster Avenue, Penticton. Motor-vehicle incident.
7:04 p.m. Penticton Avenue, Penticton. First medical response.
7:35 p.m. Warren Avenue, Penticton. First medical response.
9:04 p.m. Lobelia Drive, Osoyoos. Public service.
Tuesday
3:43 a.m. Victoria Road, Summerland. Alarm.
4:07 a.m. Victoria Road, Summerland. Public service.
