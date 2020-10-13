What began as a family dream two years ago finally came true on the weekend with the grand opening of the Penticton Green Light Cannabis retail outlet.
Bira Randhawa had originally hoped to locate the shop on Ellis Street when she first made application to the City of Penticton in October 2018, but it was turned down by council in June 2019 due to concerns about residential neighbours.
Later that year, their second – and current – location at 114-2436 Skaha Lake Rd was approved, but it cost the family a six-month delay and thousands of dollars.
“Just the application fees themselves, you’re looking at a good $11,000, $12,000 -- and that’s peanuts compared to everything else you have to pay,” said Bira, who left her job as a court reporter of 22 years to strike out in a new line of business with daughters Esha and Zarina, son Ajay, and husband Ted.
“Our biggest expense was having to lock in our lease on Ellis Street before we were even able to make that application, and that hurts a lot, not even knowing if you’re going to be approved… It was a big sigh of relief to finally open the doors officially this weekend.”
The Penticton store actually opened in July, but on a limited basis as result of the COVID-19. The family had a little less trouble with their other location on 9th Avenue in Okanagan Falls, which opened in May.
Despite all the hoops they had to jump through to get the Penticton store open, Bira holds no ill will for the delays, instead looking ahead to the future of her family and her city.
“For me it’s not about the bottom line. My kids were born in Penticton and so it was like giving back to my community, and I love talking to people and really understanding what their needs are,” said Bira, who has many customers over the age 65.
As an added benefit for customers, oldest daughter Esha is a licensed pharmacist.
“So Esha, as a pharmacist, our customers can confide in her a bit better and feel more comfortable about what will work with their medications or not work,” said Bira. “She brings a lot of knowledge to the table.”
Her other daughter, Zarina, owns a wine bottling business.
“So both my daughters have experience in substance control and making sure that the quality of everything we’re putting out there is what it is,” said Bira.
Both locations of Green Light are open seven days a week.
A total of nine cannabis shops in Penticton have been licensed by the B.C. government, although just seven are in operation. City council has capped at 14 the number of applications it will pass on to the province for approval.
There are at least three more cannabis shops on the Penticton Indian Reserve that are not provincially licensed.