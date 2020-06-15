RCMP in Oliver have confirmed a fatal shooting which happened Saturday evening at the Osoyoos Indian Reserve.
Mounties confirmed that they responded to a call in the 6000 block of Sandpoint Drive, shortly before 11:30 a.m. A man was found dead at the scene.
The Southeast District Major Crime Unit along with the South Okanagan RCMP have taken over the case. Police say it appears the violence was targeted and there is no danger to the public.
The name of the deceased has not been released.
Neighbours have told the Oliver Daily News that the victim is believed to be a non-Indigenous male in his early 20s.
Meanwhile, a private security company is guarding the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Southeast District Major Crime Unit at 1-877-987-8477.
