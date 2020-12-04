The average seller paid $686,000 for a single-family home last month in Penticton, marking a 33% year-over-year jump, according to new data from the South Okanagan Real Estate Board.
The number of sales compared to November 2019 was up, too, from 25 to 45.
Townhouse sales rose from 11 to 21, while the average selling price inched up 6% to $369,000.
“We continue to see a very strong demand for residential housing, particularly in the single-family detached category,” SOREB president Lyndi Cruickshank said in a press release.
“Whether it is the need for more space, having the ability to work remotely or simply low interest rates making it more affordable for buyers to purchase move-up properties or all of the above; supply isn’t meeting the demand.”
Across the South Okanagan as a whole, the average single-family home sold last month for $652,000, representing a 27% year-over-year increase, while the average townhouse traded for $400,000, up 16%.
The total value of all residential sales in the region stood at $1.1 billion through November, compared to $720 million in the first 11 months of 2019.
In the Central Okanagan, the average selling price of a single-family home in November was $729,000, and reached $529,000 in the North Okanagan, according to data from the Okanagan Mainline Real Estate board.
The two real estate boards are merging Jan. 1 under the OMREB name.