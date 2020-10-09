With the recent Christie Mountain wildfire still fresh in people’s minds, the Penticton Fire Department is calling on city residents to get behind an effort to guard their homes against future trouble.
“Homes rarely burn down from wildfires. They burn down because of poor fire prevention management practices,” Chief Larry Watkinson said in a press release Friday.
“We need homeowners to know about the risk of ember showers, which can travel up to two kilometres and ignite your home. By educating those within our community to remove debris around their homes, we can prevent the spread of wildfire.”
Watkinson encourages people to download the FireSmart Begins at Home app, which walks people through a self-conducted home assessment. In a matter of minutes, the app will help identify specific and simple actions users can take on their properties to reduce wildfire risks.
Relevant checklists and tips can also be found at penticton.ca/firesmart or firesmartbc.ca.
FireSmart is a national initiative that seeks to improve safety for people living in urban interface areas.