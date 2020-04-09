Public education is so topsy-turvy these days that Naramata Elementary School principal Jan Ramsay is answering the phones there now. Mind you, there’s no one else to do it.
She’s the last of the school’s 10 staff members still working there regularly. But despite her staff and 95 students being forced to stay home in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the school community has been pulled together more tightly than ever.
That was evident this week, when some parents got together to create a photo collage of kids holding up signs bearing an inspirational message to staff.
“One of the hardest things for the staff here, and me, is not having that connection with the kids right in front of you. That’s why were in this business is because we love the kids, so we miss them,” said Ramsay.
“So when we see things like (the collage) it brings tears to your eyes – but tears of joy.”
The school’s staff was planning to send a message back on Thursday.
It’s all part of the new world of virtual education, which teachers, students and parents alike are still feeling their way around.
“Our district gave us this beautiful message at the beginning to just move slowly,” explained Ramsay. “For parents, we just want them to feel comfortable with what we’re giving them, not overwhelmed.”
The broader Naramata community, continued Ramsay, has been an additional source of strength during these uncertain times.
She recently had someone donate a used iPad, while the volunteer who looks after the school’s community garden has kept busy building new beds.
“People are so anxious to help and give their support,” said Ramsay, who also teaches a Grade 1 class for which she helped create an online story time and photo scavenger hunt.
Parents, too, have been all in, including Zara Kinash, whose daughter, Lily, is in Grade 1.
Lily’s education resumed Monday, when parents were called individually to the school to pick up their children’s belongings, checked in with their kids’ teachers by phone, then received instructions for setting them up with online learning resources for math and reading. Each class uses the same website and kids earn points for completing assignments.
Lily “is begging me to do it all day long, so that’s a really nice surprise,” said Kinash, who has set up a desk in Lily’s bedroom for school work.
“What’s really been filling my heart in these uncertain times is her excitement for learning.”
Parents, who have their own groups on Facebook to stay in touch and share information, have been told to roughly follow their kids’ usual school routines – including daily breathing exercises – and leave lots of time for play and being outside.
Kinash, who owns the Kinash Real Estate Group with her husband, Taras, said her family, which also includes Luka, 2, quickly discovered that having a detailed schedule for each day makes things go a lot smoother.
One week into the new-look education system and Kinash already has a newfound appreciation for the professionals.
“I have so much respect for these teachers and everything they’re doing at this time,” she said. “They’re learning an all-new way as well.”