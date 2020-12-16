After a tumultuous four-year period with Chad Eneas as chief, members of the Penticton Indian Band decided in October to go in a new direction – albeit with a familiar person at the helm.
Greg Gabriel was elected as chief Oct. 19, fending off challenges from four others, including Eneas, who placed fourth.
“Given what happened the last four years, community members just weren’t being listened to. There wasn’t enough community input and engagement on some of the decisions that were being carried – just a complete lack of communication from the leadership table to the community, and that caused a lot of division in the community,” Gabriel told The Herald in a post-election interview.
“My main priority right now is bringing the community together, first and foremost, and obviously the second one is informing them about things that are happening not only within the community, but everything that’s happened outside the community. There’s a lot of political issues they need to put their voice and input into.”
Some of the issues on which he’s already registered the PIB’s opposition include a proposed 330-unit housing development on Spiller Road within the City of Penticton and the proposed sale of Sickle Point on Skaha Lake.
Gabriel served as band administrator for 34 years before retiring in 2016. He spent the past two years working as the administrator for the Lower Similkameen Indian Band.
The rest of Gabriel’s team was picked Dec. 7, as PIB members again went to the polls to elect eight members of council.
Four of the five incumbents were re-elected, including Tim Lezard, who topped the polls. The other successful incumbents were Charlene Roberds, Vivian Lezard and Suzanne Johnson. The newcomers are Fred Kruger, Dolly Kruger, Lesley Gabriel and Clint Gabriel.
Eneas, who also ran for council, finished in ninth spot, just three votes shy of a seat.
His first and only term as chief was filled with unrest, beginning with the resignations of five councillors less than a year in. That was followed by questions about council’s legitimacy, a blockade of the band office, administrative staff firings, lawsuits and a flawed byelection, the results of which were successfully appealed by band members through Federal Court.
Both of this year’s elections were overseen by a Victoria lawyer who was appointed as a third-party electoral officer.