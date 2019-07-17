A made-in-Penticton solution is being sought to address the problem of carelessly discarded drug needles.
City staff has been asked to review what’s being done elsewhere with sharps and what’s possible under the law before reporting back to council with options late this year. The work comes in response to a motion from Coun. Katie Robinson that was passed unanimously Tuesday.
“It’s meant to provide a path forward to research all options… for the distribution and collection of sharps in our community, which has become a major problem,” Robinson explained.
“Now, this may include some new legislation, it may include some new bylaws, possibly even an overdose prevention sites, and I’m hoping what it will provide is a wide variety of other options.”
For example, said Robinson, she’s learned some places in France distribute needles through vending machines that are activated by tokens exchanged for used syringes.
Coun. Judy Sentes asked that staff’s review also include assessing the feasibility of a safe injection site.
Interior Health “is not going to do it on their own, from what I can see, unless there is community incentive or encouragement,” said Sentes.
The sharps issue came to a head in June following an unconfirmed report of a child stepping on a used needle at Skaha Lake Park. City council then met with Interior Health, which distributes free needles to drug users, to discuss the matter, but talks went nowhere.
Council also heard Tuesday from Debbie Scarborough, executive director of the South Okanagan Women In Need Society and an advocate for harm reduction measures.
She spoke about the good that resulted from the recent drug overdose death of a Penticton man who employed harm reduction measures, such as not sharing needles.
“Because he didn’t have Hepatitis C or HIV, his organs were used to save four individuals’ lives, and that’s a testament to harm reduction,” said Scarborough.
“At the end of the day, we’re all after a safer community, it’s just that our methodologies may differ a bit.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.