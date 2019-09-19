An armed carjacking in broad daylight Thursday on Eastside Road south of Penticton drew a heavy police response.
Mounties say a light-grey 2017 Toyota RAV 4 was stolen around 3 p.m. after the driver stopped to help a motorcyclist at the side of road. The motorcyclist then pointed a gun at the driver and ordered the driver to get out, before speeding away in the vehicle towards Penticton.
The victim was unharmed and called 911, prompting police to swarm the area with help from an RCMP helicopter and dog team.
The suspect is described as a Caucasian man, 20 to 30 years of age, approximately five-foot-seven, with curly dark brown hair and wearing black jeans with a black leather jacket.
The licence plate on the RAV4 is JA790V.
Anyone who spots the vehicle is asked to call 911 immediately and not engage with the suspect.
