For its 2020 production, Soundstage Productions in Penticton is presenting “Urinetown,”a satirical comedy musical.
The Tony Award-winning musical, that was a hit on Broadway, comes to the Penticton Lakeside Resort the week of Jan. 22-25.
“A lot of people can’t get past the title, but that’s the whole point of it — to shock you,”said director Lynne Leydier.
Written by Mark Hollmann and Greg Kotis, the 2001 musical was nominated for nine Tony Awards and won for best direction, best book of a musical and best original score.
The musical satirizes corporate mismanagement, politics, social irresponsibility, capitalism and the legal system and is also a parody of several other Broadway musicals, most notably “Les Miserables” and “The Threepenny Opera.”
“It’s brilliant, it’s entirely my kind of show and it’s timely for today,”Leydier said. “Even here, when you go around the valley in the summer, how many three-drought signs do you see? People can’t even take a pee in this musical ... a basic bodily function.”
The 30-member cast includes Lianne Abbey, Gabriella Goodsell, Laura Lebbon, Barb Lefebvre, Maya Lefebvre, Deanna MacArthur, Meghan McLaren, Stephanie Miller, Jessica Okayama, Kim Palmer, Jennia Pilon, Anne Ramey, Judy Ritcey, Sarah Senecal, Lindsay Smith, Sue Wolfe and Michelle Younie.
Others in the cast are Lee Able, Tyler Evans, Michael Foreman, Nathan Heiberg, Dustin McGifford, Simon Huttgens, Josh Richardson, Zac Goerlitz, David Szabo and Derrick Beaton.
The show features a six-piece band, under the direction of Leydier and includes Scott Gamble, drums; Stefan Bienz, stand-up bass; Dennis Nordlund, piano; Susan Norrie, saxophone; Catherine Scott-Tagaart, clarinet and Chris Manuel, euphonium.
Kerri Younie of Vintage & Vogue fame is again handling costuming and Eve Noonan is the head choreographer.
Michou Szabo and Susan Selles are in charge of microphones, Jay Taylor and Kristi Hack are backstage hands, Matt Kowalik lighting director and Cory Janko the sound technician. David Prystay is the show’s publicist.
Showstoppers in the musical include “Run Freedom Run!,” ”It’s a Privilege to Pee,” “Cop Song” and the title song.
“The show has every kind of musical style you can think of — rap, gospel, follies, 1920’s jazz, and it makes fun of the musical,”Leydier said.
“The music is great and the story itself is hilarious. I know people will enjoy the show.”
With Soundstage offering only one musical annually, Leydier said cast and crew attempt to make the entire evening “a theatre experience, something you ordinarily won’t get a chance to see or experience here in Penticton.”
Tickets are $45, plus facility fee ($2) and tax and available in person from the Penticton Lakeside Resort or online from the hotel’s website.
Performances are Jan. 22-25 at 7 p.m. with an additional 1 p.m. matinee on Saturday, Jan. 25.
Soundstage presented Disney’s “Newsies” in January 2019. Many of the cast and crew have returned for “Urinetown.”
The cast of Soundstage Productions’ “Urinetown” is pictured at a recent rehearsal. The Broadway musical plays later this month with five performances at the Penticton Lakeside Resort.
