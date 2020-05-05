Real estate sales across the South Okanagan slumped 60% in April, as the COVID-19 pandemic took the wind out of the market’s sails.
A total of 239 residential units changed hands in last month, down from 596 in April 2019, according to fresh data from the South Okanagan Real Estate Board.
However, the number of active listings was down just 6.7% to 1,795 year-over-year.
“Usually competition amongst buyers and sellers is heating up at this time of year. As expected we are not seeing that this year due to coronavirus and many consumers putting their real estate plans on hold,” SOREB president Lyndi Cruickshank said in a press release.
“However, as the economy re-opens and those consumers resume their selling or purchasing plans this will pick up again. With little to no market competition, now might be the perfect time to buy or sell a home. Contact your realtor to discuss what timing is best for you and your family.”
Penticton saw a total of 13 single-family homes sold in April, down 66% from the year-ago period, and for an average price of $585,000, which was up 12%
Summerland’s six single-family home sales averaged out to an eye-popping $1 million each. While the number of sales was down 65%, the average price was up 22%.
SOREB is composed of 304 realtors in 36 offices across the South Okanagan-Similkameen, plus seven more offices in northern B.C.