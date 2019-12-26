It was a race to the registration table just minutes after it was announced in July that Subaru Ironman Canada would return to Penticton in 2020.
The full-distance triathlon will return Aug. 30 after city council hammered out a five-year deal with Ironman.
It spelled the end of an eight-year dalliance with a series of other triathlon brands, such as Super League, that failed to produce participation numbers even close to Ironman, which regularly drew 2,000-plus.
“I can’t tell you enough how much it’s going to help the economy of the South Okanagan – not just the city of Penticton, but the whole region,” said Mayor John Vassilaki during the official announcement July 16.
“I’m ecstatic to have Ironman back in the city of Penticton, not only because it’s one of the finest events that takes place in the world, but because of the vibrancy it’s going to give our city again.”
Ironman said farewell to Penticton in 2012 and moved to Whistler, after the city council of the day decided to cut ties in a dispute over escalating costs.
The new race will follow the traditional single-loop course with a 3.8-kilometre swim in Okanagan Lake, a 180-km bike ride through Osoyoos and Keremeos, followed by a 41-km run to Okanagan Falls and back.
All four tiers of general registration sold out within 24 hours of opening up online.
Although hosting the race comes with an annual fee of $663,000 to Ironman, the City of Penticton has already found sponsors and savings that will reduce the cost to taxpayers to $410,000.
Ironman as a company has grown exponentially since it left in 2012.
It now hosts 375 events per year in 53 countries drawing one million athletes, not only in triathlon, but also in running- and cycling-only events. Included in that number are 40 full-distance and 106 half-distance triathlons.
Ironman officials project 2,500 athletes will deliver 10,000 participants to the Penticton event.
Ironman’s internal figures show the average competitor is 40 years old and has a family income of $247,000 per year, while 42% of them bring four or more people to an event and 69% stay four or more nights.
