Standing in front of a cart holding all of his earthly possessions, Nevada Green is animated Thursday as he describes life in Penticton’s new tent city.
Passers-by aren’t shy about adding their two cents.
“J-O-B! Get one!” a man yells from a truck driving by on Main Street.
That’s just another day in the park, says Green.
The 27-year-old is among approximately a dozen people now living in a park across from the RCMP station along the KVR Trail.
He says their daily routine varies little: they’re woken up by bylaw officers, they disassemble their tents, they go about their business for the day, then reassemble their tents in the evening.
After a second passing motorist yells at him to get a job, Green reveals the painful truth: he’s already tried.
“They told me the first thing I had to have was a home. Well, it’s pretty hard to pay for a home when I don’t have a job, right?”
It’s the stigma of being a thief, a liar or a bad person, he said, that really hurts, and he hopes he can share the message that not all homeless people are what the community labels them as.
“A lot of us aren’t like that,” he said. “We don’t steal, we don’t cheat. I bottle pick to survive. Most stealing I do is from the garbage man.”
A small pocket of homeless individuals, said Green, are the ones who commit crime and give most of the others like himself a bad name.
“A lot of us have lost things that are important to us … due to the fact that bylaw sees something like a cart and thinks it’s abandoned.”
Green moved to Penticton from Edmonton to meet a dying grandmother for the first time. He says his aunt kicked him out of the house shortly after he arrived. He’s now been homeless for four years.
Thankfully, says Green, city bylaw officers have been fair in their treatment of tent city’s residents.
However, bylaw services supervisor Tina Siebert said neighbours of the park are now raising concern about its new occupants.
“We’re monitoring it very closely,” she said. “We’re just trying to make sure nothing is getting too permanent there.”
Canadian courts, she added, have ruled it’s OK for someone who needs housing to sleep in a park overnight, meaning there’s little that can be done to move them along.
Siebert said campers would only be asked to leave if they’re damaging the space, while any drug or criminal activity is dealt with by the police.
Bylaw officers, she added, have gotten to know some of the tent city residents by name in hopes of directing them to help.
“A lot of them are quite heavily entrenched in drugs and they’re likely not interested in getting some support,” said Siebert. “Some of them are, and we have tried with some of them.
