Travel Penticton is hoping residents will take the opportunity to reconnect with family, friends and revisit their community during this time of social distancing.
In a press release Thursday, executive director Thom Tischik said “now is a critical time for the tourism industry.”
“Penticton relies on tourism as a significant driver to our city economy,” he said. “Our team is committed to preserving the economic well-being of tourism in Penticton, and starting with locals support our businesses was the logical decision.”
Travel Penticton will look to promote local businesses still offering services, but asks those businesses to share their statuses either with Travel Penticton or on social media platforms with #visitpenticton.