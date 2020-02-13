If you’re lucky enough to enjoy a romantic moment with your sweetie on Valentine’s Day, make sure to spare a thought for the florists working overtime to help set the scene.
“It’s mind-bendingly busy,” confirmed Sheryn Krywolt, who owns Carl’s Flowers stores in Summerland, West Kelowna, and on Colourful Front Street in downtown Penticton.
Her staff among the three stores will nearly double today to 11 florists and eight delivery drivers in total.
Between the three sites, they’ll sell approximately 2,000 red roses and another 1,000 assorted flowers. And while they expect to complete several hundred deliveries, the shops will be where the real action is.
“There’s just no way, no matter how many promotions we do, that we can get guys to pre-order order early or anything,” said Krywolt. “You just cannot have it. It’s not in their blood.”
Besides flowers, the stores also sell cards, chocolates and stuffed animals to round out customer orders.
Still, none of those things will ever replace flowers or the blooms’ ability to smiles on people’s faces.
“Flowers don’t last forever, but they last long enough. And 97% of people don’t get flowers every day or every week. Flowers just make people so happy,” said Krywolt.
“As an aside, our delivery people have the best job in the world, because whether we’re taking sympathy flowers or I’m-sorry flowers or just-because flowers, nobody will frown when they see flowers. Flowers bring joy.”
