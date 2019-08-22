One of the most technologically advanced science facilities in all of Canada, which just happens to be in our backyard, is inviting neighbours to an open house.
The Dominion Radio Astrophysical Observatory, located about 20 minutes from Penticton, is opening up its doors Saturday, Sept. 7, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The event will celebrate the groundbreaking work being done at the facility with tours and lectures. Scientists and engineers will also be on hand to take questions.
There is no cost to attend the family friendly event and kids are welcome.
For more about what happens at DRAO, see Ken Tapping’s column on page A8.
