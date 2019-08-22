Radio telescope near Penticton, B.C., opening new doors in astrophysics

An interferometric radio telescope at the Dominion Radio Astrophysical Observatory in Okanagan Falls, B.C., is shown in this undated handout photo. Canadian Hydrogen Intensity Mapping Experiment A new radio telescope has allowed space watchers to see bursts of light travelling from a far-away galaxy in a discovery they say could open new doors in astrophysics and cosmology. The revolutionary radio telescope housed in an observatory south of Penticton, B.C., is at the centre of the Canadian Hydrogen Intensity Mapping Experiment, or CHIME. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - CHIME, Andre Recnik

One of the most technologically advanced science facilities in all of Canada, which just happens to be in our backyard, is inviting neighbours to an open house.

The Dominion Radio Astrophysical Observatory, located about 20 minutes from Penticton, is opening up its doors Saturday, Sept. 7, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The event will celebrate the groundbreaking work being done at the facility with tours and lectures. Scientists and engineers will also be on hand to take questions.

There is no cost to attend the family friendly event and kids are welcome.

