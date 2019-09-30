Booze is suspected to have been a factor in a single-vehicle crash last week near Osoyoos that saw a woman airlifted to hospital.
Just before 8 a.m. on Sept. 27, an older-model Chevrolet Nova that had been observed swerving and passing other vehicles on Highway 3 hit a ditch near Maguire Road and rolled several times, according to Mounties.
“A female passenger was critically injured and had to be extracted by the Anarchist Fire Department and airlifted to hospital,” Osoyoos RCMP Sgt. Jason Bayda said in a press release.
“A male passenger in the rear of the car received non-life threatening injuries and was transported to hospital.”
The alleged driver took off on foot, prompting a search. He was arrested about three hours later after emerging from the bush.
“Investigation on the collision is continuing,” Bayda said. “Alcohol and speed are both being considered as a factor.”
