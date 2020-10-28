Police have determined a fire Tuesday that killed two people and destroyed part of a Penticton apartment building was not criminal in nature.
RCMP Sgt. Jason Bayda said in an email Wednesday that as a result of the blaze at 217 Elm Ave. having been “not deemed criminal,” the investigation was turned back over to civilian agencies.
Bayda didn’t elaborate on the reasons why police came to that conclusion, and referred a request for comment on possible causes to the other agencies.
Penticton fire Chief Larry Watkinson also declined comment on possible causes, citing the ongoing investigation by his department and others.
He expected, however, to have results of the investigation Wednesday night in time for a town hall meeting with displaced residents.
Those in attendance were expected to get a recap of what happened, and learn about what assistance is available as they put their lives back together.
“It’s really about giving the residents some closure,” said Watkinson.
He told The Herald on Tuesday the early morning fire was believed to have started on the exterior of the building and, buffeted by strong winds off nearby Skaha Lake, worked its way up to the attic and roof.
From there, it gutted much of the western half of the building, but was blocked by a concrete fire wall from getting far into the eastern half.
Officials have not revealed any information about the two people who died, other than the fact their bodies were found Tuesday by searchers after the fire was extinguished and a structural engineer determined the building was safe to enter.
Mayor John Vassilaki issued a statement expressing his condolences to those affected by the victims’ deaths.
“We join them during this time of grief with our thoughts and support,” Vassilaki said in the statement.
“I would also like to acknowledge the critical work of our first responders, including our Penticton Firefighters, RCMP, city crews and emergency support services volunteers, whose quick response brought the fire to an end and provided those impacted with the care and attention they immediately needed.”