A six-storey hotel with direct pedestrian access to the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre is finally in the cards, according to a city press release.
The local government announced Thursday it has swung a $1.5-million deal with Mundi Hotel Enterprises to put up the new facility on a city-owned parking lot at 903 Vernon Ave.
“The era of operating top-notch trade and convention centre experiences in the absence of adjoining hotel facilities ended years ago,” Penticton Mayor John Vassilaki said in a press release.
“Today’s announcement significantly improves the ability of this important city asset to attract additional conferences, conventions and events that were previously unavailable to us on account of the winning formula of a facility, plus hotel, being incomplete. This is great news for the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre, the South Okanagan Events Centre, local businesses and our community as a whole.”
The pedestrian walkway to the PTCC is pegged at $600,000 and will be funded by the city, which put out a call for expressions of interest from hotel developers earlier this year.
“The addition of an attached hotel, with a pedestrian walkway to the PTCC, is an innovative and long-term investment by the City of Penticton,” general manager Dean Clarke said in the release.
“We will now be able to solicit and bid on new convention, meeting and special event business, which we have previously not met hosting requirements. Like the SOEC, the city’s forward-thinking vision will grow our convention business bringing more delegates and event attendees to Penticton.”
Ron Mundi said his new facility will be an “internationally recognized brand.”
“This hotel will offer a variety of accommodations and facilities which will include: an indoor pool, hot tub, fitness facilities and an upscale restaurant and lounge. We built and opened the Fairfield Marriott Hotel in August 2020 and enjoyed a great working relationship with the city,” Mundi said in the release.
“This property location, with easy access to the facilities, will be advantageous in attracting new conference and events business to the city. We look forward to being a part of welcoming these guests and offering them an exceptional Okanagan experience.”
The agreement is has some conditions, including Mundi submitting and receiving approval for city development and building permit approvals before the planned land transfer date of July 31, 2021. The city will then require construction to wrap up within 28 months.