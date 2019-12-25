Public outcry, protests and even an editorial in the Vancouver Sun failed to dissuade Penticton city council from passing a bylaw amendment earlier this year that makes it an offence to sit or lie on some downtown sidewalks.
“My platform during the election, my No. 1 priority was crime and safety, and that’s what this is all about: safety,” said Mayor John Vassilaki at the May 7 council meeting.
Coun. Jake Kimberley insisted the change would look after the community at large.
“I’m sorry to say that this has to be done in order to protect those people that want to use those sidewalks: those disabled persons, those sight- or vision-impaired persons, those persons with family, with children. They don’t want to walk down sidewalks and trip over people with their legs out in the middle of the sidewalk,” he said.
The lone councillor to voice opposition was Julius Bloomfield, who suggested the city is opening itself up to civil rights challenges because there is not enough help and housing available for street people who are the target of the change.
“I could be tempted to vote in favour of this bylaw in the future if the help was there… but we need to give the help a chance before we start using the hammer,” said Bloomfield.
Chelsea Terry, who organized a protest attended by about 15 people ahead of the meeting, described council’s decision as an “utter disappointment.”
“It’s the exact same thing over and over again and they expect different results. That’s what insane people do,” she said.
As of July, bylaw officers hadn’t fined anyone for violating the new rule.
Once the furor died down, The Herald filed a freedom of information request for copies of messages sent to Vassilaki in regard to the issue.
There were 53 emails that were clearly for or against the amendment to the Good Neighbour Bylaw, and authors of the 32 emails in opposition didn’t pull any punches.
The most personal of the bunch described the amendment as “immoral,” and suggested Vassilaki, who immigrated to Canada as a boy, ought to know better.
“As a Greek first, this bylaw goes against a series of principles your grandmother taught you when you were young. In general, Greeks are compassionate, smart and morally sound people. You show none of those qualities through the passing of this bylaw. Take a moment and remember your roots,” the person wrote.
On the flip side, the 21 emails in support expressed a sense of relief that council was moving to clean up the downtown.
“Finally! A mayor and council with the backbone to put law abiding citizens and businesses first, and take a stand to make going downtown to dine, shop and browse safe,” one person wrote.
