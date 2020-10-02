NDP promises to increase student grant program to $4,000, create 2,000 tech spaces

In this three panel photograph; Green Party Leader Sonia Furstenau, from left to right, NDP Leader John Horgan and Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson wear face masks to curb the spread of COVID-19, during campaign stops. A provincial election will be held in British Columbia on October 24. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

 DD

The deadline to register as a candidate in the Oct. 24 election was Friday at 1 p.m. Elections BC was still approving candidates as of press time. What follows is the most complete list we were able to compile using the Elections BC and candidates’ public declarations.

Boundary-Similkameen

Roly Russell, NDP

Petra Veintimilla, Liberal*

Kelowna-Lake Country

Kyle Geronazzo, Libertarian

John Janmaat, Green*

Justin Kulik, NDP*

Norm Letnick(i), Liberal

Kelowna-Mission

Renee Merrifield, Liberal

Amanda Poon, Green*

Krystal Smith, NDP*

Kelowna West

Matt Badura, Libertarian

Spring Hawes, NDP

Magee Mitchell, Independent

Ben Stewart(i), Liberal

Peter Truch, Green*

Penticton

Dan Ashton(i), Liberal

Toni Boot, NDP

Keith MacIntyre, Libertarian

Ted Shumaker, Green

Vernon-Monashee

Eric Foster(i), Liberal

Harwinder Sandhu, NDP

Keli Westgate, Green

* declared, but not confirmed by Elections BC as of Friday, 4 p.m.

(i) incumbent