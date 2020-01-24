A man who police allege was responsible for a carjacking spree in September was denied bail Friday morning.
Jesse Shawcross, 36, faces over two-dozen charges from events police say occurred between Sept. 19 to 24, 2019.
Charges include theft of five vehicles, flight from police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, resisting arrest, assault with a weapon and robbery with a firearm.
A routine publication ban covers all evidence heard during Friday’s bail hearing, however in a previous statement, police allege Shawcross flagged down two motorists on Eastside Road and stole a vehicle at gunpoint.
No victim was harmed and police were called, ultimately sparking a manhunt which is believed to have caused the Penticton Regional Hospital to lockdown on RCMP’s recommendation.
On Sept. 24, Penticton officers spotted a truck stolen from Oliver earlier that day. Targeted Enforcement Unit and frontline officers converged on the parking lot in the 1000 block of Eckhardt Avenue, confirmed the driver was Shawcross and gave chase.
Shawcross is said by police to have driven the truck into multiple parked vehicles, damaging the truck to the point where it was inoperable. He then fled on foot, and several officers were able to arrest Shawcross, who is said to have “resisted violently.”
Shawcross is no stranger to the criminal justice system, with a record spanning back over two decades across the province.
He appeared in Kelowna law courts in February 2018, and was found guilty of numerous charges dating back several years, including assault with a weapon, break and enter, theft of a motor vehicle, flight from police and possession of a controlled substance.
