After admitting to not finishing his court-ordered community service hours, the City of Penticton has agreed to give panhandler Paul Braun less than five months to do so.
Court heard Wednesday Braun only completed five of his mandatory 60 hours of community service.
He will now have until Apr. 1, 2020 to complete the outstanding 55 hours and will complete his community service at the Fairhaven Supportive Housing, where court heard Braun resides.
Braun told provincial court Judge Michelle Daneliuk he has the monies to pay the outstanding fines and restitution payments, which totaled $145.
He added he plans on paying the fines at city hall.
Braun last year pleaded guilty to eight contraventions of the Good Neighbour Bylaw by panhandling within 10 metres of a downtown alcove on the 200 block of Main Street in 2017. His admissions were part of a plea deal that saw him sentenced to 60 hours of community service, plus fines and restitution totalling $145.
Getting Braun’s case to court last year cost taxpayers $26,000, according to according to figures released by the city, which didn’t reveal the final cost.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.