It’ll be a memory makin’ evening when country band High Valley plays at the South Okanagan Events Centre.
Joined by Eli Young Band and special guests Lindsay Ell and Jade Eagleson, High Valley will hit the stage on May 16.
Known for their blend of bluegrassp-tinted country, the Alberta-born brothers Brad and Curtis Rempel of High Valley have garnered international attention and snagged themselves Gold and Platinum status for their debut abulm.
With multiple Canadian Country Music Association Awards wins and Juno Award nominations under their belts, High Valley has seen over 200 million streams across North America.
High Valley has played alongside Shania Twain, Brad Paisley, Keith Urban, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill in the past.
Tickets go on sale Dec. 5 at 10 a.m. and start at $39.95 plus additional service charges.
Tickets are available in person at the Valley First Box Office, by phone at 1-877-SOEC-TIX or online at livenation.com or valleyfirsttix.com
