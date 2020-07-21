City staff unveils 2021 budget plans
Individual councillors’ wish lists for the City of Penticton’s 2021 budget are due just six weeks from now.
Finance manager Jim Bauer told council Tuesday their notices of motion and any complex cost-saving ideas from staff will be presented at the Sept. 1 meeting. Votes are slated to follow Oct. 6, ahead of the draft 2021 budget being made public Nov. 4.
If all goes as planned, council deliberations would conclude in November and the budget would get initial approval in December.
Coun. Judy Sentes cautioned staffers against getting too far ahead of themselves.
Politicians “are being tasked with making decisions when information is changing on a daily basis,” said Sentes.
“Budgeting in COVID-19 pandemic has no road map. Everybody is just trying to keep their head above water.”
Bauer replied that his staff has also been “hugely challenged” with pandemic-related uncertainty and recognizes the need to be flexible.