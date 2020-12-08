Chad Eneas, chief of the Penticton Indian Band from 2016 until losing October’s election, fell three votes shy of landing a spot on band council for the next four years.
Band members elected eight councillors, Monday, by drive-up voting due to COVID concerns.
Four of the five incumbents were re-elected. Tim Lezard topped the polls finishing with 170 votes, well ahead of the pack.
Eneas finished in ninth spot with 114 votes, three fewer than Clint Gabriel, who captured the eighth and final spot.
Traditionally, band elections are held two montbs after the election for chief, thus making unsuccessful candidates eligible to seek a spot on council if they wish. Greg Gabriel beat Eneas and several others in that earlier election.
Carlene George was the only incumbent not to be re-elected Monday. She finished in tenth spot.
The election was managed by Victoria-based lawyer Marcus Hadley, who was appointed as a third-party electoral officer.
The following are the results
(i: incumbent):
Elected
Tim Lezard, 170
(i) Charlene Roberts, 148
Fred Kruger, 145
Dolly Kruger, 128
(i) Vivian Lezard, 126
Lesley Gabriel, 124
(i) Suzanne Johnson, 118
Clint Gabriel, 117
Not Elected
Chad Eneas, 114
(i) Carlene George, 113
Tracey Bonneau, 111
Ernest Jack, 110
Victoria Jaenig, 99
Kevin Gabriel, 94
Percy Lezard, 90
Julia Barber, 88
Nicholas Kruger, 84
Nancy Schmidt, 78
Lavern Jack, 73
Jennifer Lewis, 62
Joe Kruger, 17
Laurie Wilson (Cerenzie), 17
Tucker Armstrong, 5