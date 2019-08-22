A preliminary inquiry for accused Penticton quadruple-murderer John Brittain has now been set for early next year.
The five-day hearing is slated to begin Jan. 27 in provincial court.
Preliminary inquiries are staged to help determine if the Crown’s case is strong enough to send the matter to a full trial in B.C. Supreme Court.
Brittain is charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder in connection with a shooting spree April 15 in Penticton. The victims were all neighbours of Brittain’s ex-wife, Kathy.
Brittain is prohibited from having any contact with Kathy under the terms of a court order because she could be called as a witness at trial.
