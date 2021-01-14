The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:
7:06 a.m. Princeton-Summerland Road, Erris. Line down.
7:53 a.m. 5th Street, Keremeos. Public service.
8:01 a.m. Green Lake Road, Okanagan Falls. Line down.
8:39 a.m. Main Street, Keremeos. Line down.
8:43 a.m. Upper Bench Road, Keremeos. Line down.
9:49 a.m. Lakeshore Drive, Penticton. Alarm.
10:07 a.m. Agur Street, Summerland. Alarm.
10:21 a.m. Carmi Road, Penticton. Medical first response.
10:47 a.m. Agur Street, Summerland. Alarm.
10:51 a.m. No address, East Gate. Line down.
2:09 p.m. Corbitt Drive, Penticton. Minor fire.
2:32 p.m. Winnipeg Street, Penticton. Medical first response.
4:35 p.m. Eastside Avenue, Oliver. Gas leak.
6:02 p.m. Wilson Street, Penticton. Medical first response.
6:46 p.m. Tulameen River Road, Tulameen. Line down.
Thursday
1:30 14th Avenue, Okanagan Falls. Medical first response.
2:06 a.m. Princeton-Summerland Road, Erris. Medical first response.
2:22 a.m. Winnipeg Street, Penticton. Medical first response.
4:34 a.m. Fairview Road, Penticton. Medical first response.
6:55 a.m. Winnipeg Street, Penticton. Medical first response.