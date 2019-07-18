Police are puzzled by a bizarre scene uncovered last week in Manning Park.
Mounties were called July 10 to a pull-out on Highway 3 to a report of a body being found under a tarp.
“The officer arrived and found what appeared to be a life-sized mannequin laying underneath a blue tarp,” RCMP spokesman Const. James Grandy said in a press release.
“The lower legs had been removed, along with the head. Metal joints were visible, and it was immediately confirmed to be a plastic doll.”
Several other mannequin parts were recovered in the area, and all of the items were seized by police.
The motive behind the macabre display is unknown. Anyone with information is asked to call the Princeton RCMP detachment at 250-295-6911.
