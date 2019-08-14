An empty storefront in downtown Summerland is about to get a chic makeover.
Council on Monday approved a development permit for Re/Max Orchard Country to tear off the old Tudor-themed façade at 10114 Main St., formerly home of the Medicine Centre, and replace it with a more modern look.
Plans submitted to the district show the front of the building will be almost entirely glass with a new awning over part of it. Finishing materials will be changed out to acrylic stucco and metal cladding.
Coun. Erin Trainer noted the look will match the modern design of the new library building.
“I think it is actually exciting to be seeing something a little different and modern,” she said.
“I think it will be a big change for downtown, but I think it’s something that might also inspire others to upgrade their frontage as well.”
Not everyone was impressed, though.
“I think it sticks out like a sore thumb,” said Coun. Richard Barkwill.
For 25 years, downtown buildings had to conform with guidelines mandating they be decorated in the Tudor style, but that requirement was dumped by council in 2010 because it was thought to be keeping businesses away.
