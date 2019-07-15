Taxpayers will be asked this week to give nearly $40,000 to a pair of struggling Penticton arts groups.
The first request is from the South Okanagan Performing Arts Centre Society, which is seeking $10,000 for a “visioning workshop” meant to breathe new life into the concept.
The society has been working to build a new performing arts centre since 1993 and has a city-owned plot of land set aside on Ellis Street in downtown Penticton for the purpose, but has been unable to raise the funds necessary to build it.
Members of the society’s new board are slated to appear before city council Tuesday to request funding for the workshop, which would “hear from specific organizations to examine the nature of the existing cultural assets and to establish what these representative groups foresee as appropriate cultural development for at least the next 10 years,” according to information submitted in advance.
The budget for the three-day event, tentatively set for this fall, is $15,000 – $11,000 of that is earmarked just for meals for the expected 45 delegates. The balance would cover space rentals, equipment and material costs, plus travel, accommodations and honoraria for some guests.
The City of Penticton and Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen are being asked for $5,000 each, while the society intends to put up $5,000 of its own.
City council will also hear on Tuesday a request from the Penticton Art Gallery for $28,963.94 to cover losses sustained during recent break-ins and for improvements to the city-owned building it occupies on Marina Way.
The request includes about $10,000 for security upgrades, $5,550 to repair the building’s heating and cooling system, plus thousands more for stolen equipment and merchandise.
Complicating matters is the fact the art gallery’s lease expires Sept. 30, and the group estimates the structure will require $445,000 worth of repairs, maintenance and upgrades over the next 10 years. The gallery is therefore proposing its lease renewal stipulates the city, not the tenant, be responsible for all future upkeep – the opposite of the arrangement in place now.
The SOPAC request will be covered during committee of the whole, which begins at 1 p.m., while the Penticton Art Gallery’s request is slated to be considered during the regular meeting to follow immediately afterwards.
