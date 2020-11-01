Seven new COVID cases in Interior
Seven of the 272 new cases of COVID-19 reported in B.C. on Friday were in the Interior Health region.
A total of 14,381 people in the province, including 741 in IH, have now been infected since the start of the pandemic. About 11,700 have recovered, 2,390 cases are active, and 263 people have died of COVID-19.
Just over 6,000 people are on active public health monitoring as they're known to have been exposed to someone who has COVID-19.
Seventy-five people are being treated for the disease in hospital; none of these people are in the region served by Interior Health.
“As we all enjoy Halloween tomorrow, make it about the treats and not the tricks,” provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Dix said in a government release. “Respect homes that are choosing not to participate this year and give everyone the space to stay safe, both indoors and outdoors.
“Now is not the time for parties or large gatherings in our homes," she said.