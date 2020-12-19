The front office, hallways, corners and coffee room at Lower Similkameen Community Services Society are chock-a-block full of pantry fare, dry goods and gifts for those in need of a lift through this Holiday Season.
A very generous donation from the Catholic Women's League in Keremeos allowed LSCSS to purchase and deploy foodstuffs, gifts and toys.
Fifteen Lower Similkameen women and their families who had contacted The South Okanagan Women in Need Society at Penticton were delivered hampers through LSCSS.
The Christmas giving through Lower Similkameen Community Services is part of a wider effort locally. The Faith Community, The Royal Canadian Legion, The Elks Lodge and local Salvation Army Food Bank are some of the formal helpers.
Similkameen Family Literacy received a generous donation from Literacy Now to add a children's books and games to the hampers, including a book by local author, Della Barrett.
Numerous others, those in business and as ordinary individuals have stepped up everywhere to volunteer in assorted ways in order to brighten the midwinter for the less fortunate.
Two knitting groups, one at The Seniors Centre and The Naughty Knitters at The Keremeos Grist Mill provided an array or winter warmers.
The Royal Purple in Keremeos annually contributes handbags containing an assortment of necessaries for distribution to women or to any one who identifies as a woman in need.
It is easy to step up to volunteer at Lower Similkameen Community Services. Just call 250-499-2352.
Particularly encouraging in 2020 were seven family-to-family contributions made through LSCSS. As well, cash gifts lent a hand to thirty households during this especially difficult year with so many affected deeply by the Covid 19 pandemic.
Lower Similkameen Community Services, founded in 1976, has remained open and busy from this past March forward with programs adjusted to ensure the health and safety of staff, community partners and clients during the first and second waves of the pandemic.
The expression of neighborly care in teaming up with Lower Similkameen Community Services
Is heartwarming, to say the least.