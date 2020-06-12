Alberta licence plates become targets
SICAMOUS — Sicamous Mayor Terry Rysz says his community has embarked on a kindness campaign to counter concerns about animosity after reports of rudeness towards people driving vehicles with Alberta licence plates.
He wants residents to start saying hello to people and stop looking at licence plates.
“Right now we’re dealing with a health issue, an economic issue and it's turning into a jurisdictional animosity issue,” he said. “What we’re trying to do through our message is say, ‘We’re people, not plates.’”
Trail RCMP reported a verbal argument last month when a man questioned a woman about being in B.C. after seeing her Alberta licence plate, said Sgt. Mike Wicentowich in a news release.
“The male was worried about the possible COVID-19 transmission from Alberta.”
Wicentowich said the woman was living in B.C. but had not yet changed over to B.C. licence plates.
“The parties co-operated with the RCMP and left without further incident,” he said. “The B.C. RCMP are mindful that many British Columbians and Albertans alike reside in one province and commute to the neighbouring province for essential work.”
Rysz said there have been no official reports of incidents in Sicamous but he’s been hearing about rising tensions between local residents and people who own vacation properties in the area and travellers.
“We wanted to send the message out to our locals and our visitors as well that we're people, we’re not licence plates,” he said.
Revelstoke Mayor Gary Sulz called for residents to welcome one and all to his southeast B.C. mountain community after a local resident reportedly found an expletive-filled note on his vehicle, which bears Alberta licence plates, telling him to return to the province.
The mayor posted a message on Revelstoke’s Facebook page that asked residents to welcome everybody arriving in the community, whether through travel, employment or family matters.
Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said earlier this week travel during the pandemic comes with risks, but there are reasons some must travel.
An incident that allegedly occurred in the Walmart parking lot in Penticton, Tuesday, involved a senior man telling a woman with Alberta plates “to go back to where you came from.”
It didn’t matter to him that she owned a second property in the Okanagan and pays taxes here.
-With files from The Herald