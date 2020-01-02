Wills

Co-pilot Wills Hodgkinson, 8, of Penticton looks over a Rolls Royce along with driver Stacy Allen (they were not in the Rolls) during the Okanagan Dream Car Rally in 2018.

 Gary Nylander

This weekend and next, the Barley Mill Pub in Penticton is hosting a fundraising dinner for the family of nine-year-old Wills Hodgkinson, who’s battling cancer again.

The pub will be offering a roast beef dinner with all the fixings for a minimum donation of $20 per adults and $10 for kids, with 100% of the donations going to Hodgkinson’s family.

The dinners are set for this Saturday, Jan. 4, and Saturday, Jan. 11. Tickets are available in advance on Eventbrite, although a few may be available at the door.

Hodgkinson had been cancer-free for a year, before tumours were detected on his lungs. He’s being treated at B.C. Children’s Hospital in Vancouver.