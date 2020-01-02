This weekend and next, the Barley Mill Pub in Penticton is hosting a fundraising dinner for the family of nine-year-old Wills Hodgkinson, who’s battling cancer again.
The pub will be offering a roast beef dinner with all the fixings for a minimum donation of $20 per adults and $10 for kids, with 100% of the donations going to Hodgkinson’s family.
The dinners are set for this Saturday, Jan. 4, and Saturday, Jan. 11. Tickets are available in advance on Eventbrite, although a few may be available at the door.
Hodgkinson had been cancer-free for a year, before tumours were detected on his lungs. He’s being treated at B.C. Children’s Hospital in Vancouver.
