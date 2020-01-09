Summerland council meetings have moved to a new time for 2020.
Meetings will still take place on the second and fourth Mondays of each month, but regular business will begin at 1 p.m., while public hearings and development discussions will take place at 6 p.m.
In the past, meetings were conducted in one session that started at 7 p.m.
The change was recommended by staff last fall as a way to reduce overtime costs associated with senior administrators having to attend meetings outside regular working hours.
The change mirrors a switch made by Penticton city council in 2016.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.