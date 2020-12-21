It’s official: The average Summerland resident will pay approximately $110 more for utility services next year, according to a slate of rate changes that council adopted at a special meeting Friday.
Council approved a 5% increase for water, a 3.5% bump for sewer and a 3.6% hike for electricity.
According to staff estimates, the result will see the average annual water bill rise $40 to $830, sewer jump $14 to $423, and power climb $55 to $1,563. There is no change to the agricultural water rate.
Council previously approved a plan to raise water and sewer by 5% and 3.5%, respectively, in each of the next five years, to help fund system improvements.
The increase in power rates is meant to offset an expected hike in the wholesale cost of electricity from FortisBC.