Revellers planning to spend the May long weekend in the South Okanagan and Similkameen should stay home instead, say officials who usually roll out the red carpet for tourists.
“Normally at this time of year we welcome thousands of visitors from across B.C., Alberta and other regions who would be in the Okanagan and Similkameen Valleys for tourism and recreation,” Karla Kozakevich, chair of the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen, said in a press release Friday.
“But due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we’re asking visitors to follow provincial health directives and temporarily avoid non-essential travel.”
The release goes on to note “smaller communities and rural recreational lakes throughout the regional district have been inundated with visitors which puts health-care professionals, first responders and all citizens at risk.
“With the influx of visitors, any medical issues due to COVID-19 will also put our small rural hospitals and health-care facilities over capacity, and unable to serve both visitors and residents.”
The message asking tourists to stay home was issued by the RDOS in conjunction with local governments in Penticton, Oliver, Osoyoos, Summerland, Keremeos and Princeton.